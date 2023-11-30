Wagstaff reflects on her 30-year membership in Six and Twenty Club

The Six and Twenty Club met at the First Christian Church on Friday, Nov. 11. Several members answered roll call with quotations honoring veterans.

Marsha Wagstaff served as both hostess and program leader. Wagstaff passed the book, “The Afternoon Tea Club,” by Jane Gilley. The story follows four members who met at the local community center. Gilley intertwined their lives showing what friendship does for the human connection as they become acquainted and push loneliness out of their focus. Gilley, who is from the Channel Island of Jersey, is a fiction writer.

Wagstaff used the idea of a tea club to connect to her program for the day entitled, “The Last Thirty Years,” which reflects her membership in the Six and Twenty Club. The year 2023 marks the 30th anniversary of her being in the club.

She began her program telling members that she was going to present a reflection of her programs throughout the years. She brought many items to help her as she did a recap of a few of her most favorite programs.

As she explained, the first program is memorable with knees shaking and perspiration running down one’s back. It was July 1993 and a beastly hot day at the Hale Cabin. Book selection that year was “THE LIGHT OF THE FEATHER,” a story of Native Americans.

In 1996, she presented a fun history of the American Girl Company, and brought dolls and books and furniture depicting Felicity’s life in 1774. She also shared Kaya, a Native American, living around 1764. Each doll has clothing and books telling girls about their adventures during an historical period in our nation’s history.

Audrey gave a program one year telling her studies in Guatemala and Chiapas when she attended Hiram College. Mayans, the indigenous people, were described as poor but very proud people, who share all that they have and just want to be heard as they tell their story.

Another program was a very off-beat presentation about the history of donuts. The perfume of freshly baked donuts made everyone’s mouth water.

A very favorite program was presented in 2011. The book that accompanied the presentation was called “Hobo Quilts,” which told the story of the 1930s, men and women who jumped aboard freight train looking for work. Wagstaff made quilt of the symbols that are presented in the book. Each square depicts a crude picture that hobos marked on fences, barns, etc. to warn others if danger was ahead or food was available. Riding the rails was very dangerous; some died or were seriously injured trying to jump on or off a moving freight train. These people were the homeless of the 30s.

The program presented in 2012 was about Wagstaff’s favorite artist, Charley Harper. His art is very symmetrical and linear. He loved to paint birds, bugs, and fish. Harper says of his art, “I don’t see the feathers or the wings. I just count the wings. I don’t try to put everything in; I try to leave everything out.”

She reminded the group that her favorite animal is the sloth. She has seen living sloths in museums (Boonshoft), zoos (Cincinnati Zoo), and her favorite sloth viewing at the Sloth Sanctuary in Costa Rica. She has proudly adopted sloths and has many mementos.

Following the program, she served cider and mini scones along with nuts and chocolates. Members enjoyed looking at the items that Wagstaff shared. They also enjoyed looking through the scrapbooks that she made depicting her 30 years of membership.