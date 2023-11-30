Wilmington Police Dept. reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested two suspects – a 55-year-old female and a 56-year-old male – for alleged child endangerment at 3 p.m. on November 25. According to the report, police received a report of two juveniles “walking around allegedly kicked out of their home.” The report indicated the incident took place at a Vine Street residence.

• Police arrested a 31-year-old male for alleged drug instrument possession at 4:19 p.m. on November 21. According to the report, police responded to a call assisting medical personnel for a non-breathing individual at a Darbyshire Drive residence. The subject was found to have overdosed. The subject had used a hypodermic syringe in his right hand, the report indicates. No further details were listed.

• At 11 p.m. on November 28, a female subject reported to police she had been assaulted at the 200 block of South Walnut Street. The victim provided a written statement and “pictures were taken of alleged injuries,” according to the report. An investigation is pending. A 44-year-old male was listed as a suspect.

• At 6:20 p.m. on November 24, police responded to a Clark Street residence for an assault report. The incident lists two females – ages 34 and 63 as the suspects. The 63-year-old was listed as having apparent minor injuries. No further details were listed.

• At 10:06 p.m. on November 22, police responded to a bar on South South Street in reference to an apparent assault. The report lists a 23-year-old Xenia female as the victim who had apparent minor injuries. A 31-year-old Wilmington male was listed as the suspect. The report lists the victim and the suspect as acquaintances. No alcohol or drugs were involved, according to the report. An investigation is pending.

