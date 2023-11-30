Women’s basketball final: Otterbein 66, Wilmington 58 OT

John Swartzel | News Journal Photo John Swartzel | News Journal Photo John Swartzel | News Journal Photo John Swartzel | News Journal Photo John Swartzel | News Journal Photo

WILMINGTON — Despite a gutty rally from a 19-0 deficit, Wilmington College women’s basketball team lost in overtime 66-58 Wednesday night to Otterbein at Fred Raizk Arena.

Otterbein scored the first 19 points of the game, led 36-20 in the third period and maintained an 11-point cushion with 5:43 to play in the fourth quarter.

The Quakers (1-5, 0-1) were within 40-37 after three quarters but fell behind 50-39 midway through the fourth quarter. Down 53-47, WC closed within two on basketball by Stephanie Altstaetter and Natalie Rupp. Keetyn Hupp then tied the game on a basket with seven seconds to go in the fourth quarter.

Wilmington took its first lead of the game, 54-53, early in the overtime but Otterbein (2-3, 1-0) righted its ship and pulled away for the win.

Hupp led WC with 15 points while Walker had 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals. Altstaetter and Rupp had 10 points each.

Katie McCrary led Otterbein with 18 points.

The Quakers did not have a good shooting night, hitting on 18 of 55 field goals. They were just 2 of 12 from beyond the three-point arc and just 20 of 31 at the free throw line.