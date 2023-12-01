Girls Basketball Final: Georgetown 57, Blanchester 41

GEORGETOWN — Morgan Preston scored a career-high 26 points in Georgetown’s 57-41 win over Blanchester Thursday night.

The SBAAC National Division victory puts the Wildcats at 0-2 in conference play. BHS is 0-3 overall.

Georgetown is 2-1 in all games and 1-1 in the league.

Blanchester again fell behind early, trailing 16-3 after one quarter. Like the previous loss to Williamsburg, BHS rallied to within five in the third period.

Georgetown, however, pulled away in the final period to secure the win.

Kaylee Coyle and Karlee Tipton led Blanchester’s balanced scoring attack with 10 points each.

Ali Trovillo tossed in eight points and Shelbie Panetta had six points. Hailee Harris scored three, Dee Abbott had two and Bella Kelly scored two.

Preston was the primary offensive threat for the G-Men, scoring 26 of the team’s 57 points, hitting 11 of 21 from the field (rest of team was 10 for 49) and grabbing a team-high eight rebounds.

The Georgetown defense was solid, coming up with 19 steals led by Lizzy Cahall’s seven steals.

SUMMARY

Nov 30, 2023

@Brian Grant Court

Georgetown High School

G-Men 57, Wildcats 41

B^3^12^11^15^^41

G^16^11^10^20^^57

(57) GEORGETOWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) E Bertram 1-0-2-4 R Bertram 0-0-0-0 C Ernst 1-0-2-4 G Ernst 2-1-1-6 Preston 11-3-1-26 Burrows 0-0-0-0 Cahall 3-0-2-8 Hudson 0-0-0-0 McKibben 3-1-2-9 TOTALS 21-5-10-57

FIELD GOALS: G 21-70 (Preston 11-21)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: G 5-18 (Preston 3-6)

FREE THROWS: G 10-12

REBOUNDS: G-28 (Preston 8 Cahall 5 E Bertram 5)

ASSISTS: G-11 (McKibben 3 Cahall 3)

STEALS: G-19 (Cahall 7 Preston 4 E Bertram 4)

BLOCKED SHOTS: G-0

TURNOVERS: G-18