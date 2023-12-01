Girls Basketball Final: Wilmington 51, Clinton-Massie 43 (Photo update)

Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Wilmington Hurricane came out victorious 51-43 over rivals Clinton-Massie Thursday to pick up their first SBAAC American Conference win of the season thanks to a couple of big third quarter runs that helped overcome a second quarter slump.

The game began as rivalry games often do, very back and forth. Elle Martin kicked off scoring on the night knocking down a big 3 that had the Hurricane bench ecstatic. Emma Redman and Hailey Myers were able to respond with back-to-back inside buckets as the two teams traded blows throughout the first quarter. The final shot of the first came from Miya Nance who nailed it giving Wilmington a two-point edge 19-17 after one.

Alex Pence opened second quarter scoring for the Falcons with a long step back three, her third of the game. That ledto a dominant 7-1 quarter for the Falcons whose tough defense kept Wilmington from hitting a shot from the field the entire eight minutes. CM now preserved a 24-20 lead going into the second half.

Pence remained hot into the second half, nailing another three followed by one from Rylee Long at the same spot giving CM a 10-point lead. Aidynne Tippett broke the Hurricane field goal slump, and after a couple of Nance steals turned into fast break points, Wilmington pulled within one in a matter of minutes forcing CM into a timeout. A tough lay-in from Pence ended Massie’s drought as each team began to up the tempo.

Wilmington went on a 7-0 run to end the half with big buckets from Addi Martin and Aunestie Hudson to take a 42-37 lead into the final quarter of play.

Hurricane coach Zach Williams was very impressed with his team’s ability to bounce back in the third.

“Just the girls resiliency to dig in and do what we’ve been working on in practice and staying true to the fundamentals we have on defense as well as trusting (each other),” Williams said. “They came out in the third quarter, kind of dialed in, settled down, and got back to what we want to do.”

CM coach Hilma Crawford emphasized turnovers as the big reason for the poor performance in the third. “We got up 10, didn’t take care of the basketball and it’s just a matter of basketball being a game of runs.”

In the fourth, Wilmington outdueled CM ultimately taking the game by eight.

“It’s always a big game when Wilmington and Massie play,” he said. “They always play us tough and we try and play them tough. Any win feels good, especially a league win against a big rival like that. It’s a big win and I’m very proud of the girls.”

Wilmington will return home against Waynesville on Monday as Massie looks to get back on track at Williamsburg.

SUMMARY

Nov 30, 2023

Clinton Massie vs. Wilmington

@Brian P Mudd Court

Wilmington 51, Clinton-Massie 43

WIL^19^1^22^9^^51

CM^17^7^13^6^^43

(51) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brown 1-0-0-2, Martin 1-2-2-10, Nance 7-0-2-16, Hudson 1-0-1-3, Conley 1-0-0-2, Martin 0-3-3-12, Bayless 0-1-0-3, Tipett 1-0-1-3, Cole 0-0-0-0, Walker 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 12-6-10-51

(43) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Myers 1-0-5-7, Bayless 0-0-0-0, Swope 0-0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0-0, Redmon 3-1-0-9, Pence 3-5-0-21, Long 1-1-1-6, Grant 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 8-7-6-43