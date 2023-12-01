The importance of body condition scores in cattle Body condition scoring is a visual appraisal of a cow’s body condition. The BCS scale goes from 1-9, with one being emaciated to 9 being obese. There are three major steps in understanding BCS and how to rate any given cow. Submitted graphic

Last week, OSU Extension provided the Beef Quality Assurance Training at the Wilmington College Academic Farm. I covered the basic topics that are usually covered in a BQA training like biosecurity, low-stress cattle handling, shots, and medications, as well as body condition scoring.

I spent a little extra time on BCS because not only does it impact beef quality and consumer confidence in the beef industry, but it is also an indicator to the cattle farmer of the chances of their cows getting pregnant again. Body condition scoring is a visual appraisal of a cow’s body condition. The BCS scale goes from 1-9, with one being emaciated to 9 being obese. There are three major steps in understanding BCS and how to rate any given cow.

The BCS steps are #1 looking at the ribs, #2 looking at the spine, and #3 looking at the Thurl (the area between the hook and pin bones). The following is an outline of how I would rate cattle from a BCS of 3 to 7.

· With a BCS of 3, you can see the spine, the outline of the ribs, the hook and pin bones are very visible, no fat in the flanks or around the tailhead.

· With a BCS of 4 you can still see a slight outline of the spine, but fewer ribs are visible and there is a little more cover and a fuller appearance.

· With a BCS of 5 you can’t see the spine, you may see the last 1-2 ribs, and there is a little fat. (This is our target BCS for mature cows at calving)

· With a BCS of 6 you will not see the spine or any ribs, there will be fat in the brisket and flank. (This is our target BCS for first-calf heifers at calving)

· With a BCS of 7, you will not see the spine or ribs, and only a slight outline of the hook and pin bones, she will have full fat in the brisket and flanks.

· A BCS of 8 or 9 is obese, and you may have trouble getting the cow bred.

Body Condition Scoring is important because it is highly linked to the profitability of a cowherd. The traits most important in beef herd profitability are:

· Reproduction

· Genetics

· Nutrition

· Calving ease

· Cow condition

· Calf health

Body condition scores have a direct effect on the pregnancy rate of cattle. Research from Oklahoma State University indicates that cattle with a body condition score of 4 only got pregnant 50% of the time in a 90-day breeding season. If a cow had a BCS of 5, her pregnancy rate jumped to 81% in the 90-day breeding season. The other BCS increases from a 5 to 7 did increase pregnancy rate, but a much more menial percentage of that from a cow of BCS 4 to 5.

In today’s cattle market, every cattle pregnancy impacts your bottom line. After reviewing the latest cattle sale in Paris, Kentucky, I have formulated a basic change in expected revenue in increasing a cow’s BCS from a 4 to a 5. This expected change in revenue is also based off the 31% increase in pregnancy after moving a cow from BCS of 4 to 5 before breeding season.

· Increasing pregnancy rate by 1% does not equate to one more calf weaned.

· Losses between preg check time and weaning need to be accounted for.

· Gestation losses: 3% (Brooks estimate)

· Pre-weaning losses: 3% (Brooks estimate)

Thus-

· For every bred cow we expect to wean .94 calves (keeping in mind gestation and pre-weaning losses)

· So, a 1% increase in pregnancy rate = an additional .94 calves

· If each calf is worth $1,394 (611lbs @ $2.28 per pound), then a 1% increase in pregnancy rate is worth $13.10 per pregnant cow.

(Based off a Paris, Ky. Stockyard sale of 95 head of calves on Nov. 16 of 600-pound calves.)

Considering the change in expected revenue, we must then look at the percentage of increase in pregnancy after moving a cow from a BCS of 4 to 5 (31% increase in pregnancy) and multiply that by $13.10. After doing the math, if we increase conception rates through moving a BCS of 4 cow to a 5 before breeding, the value per cow pregnancy comes to $406. This takes more feed and there is a cost associated with increasing BCS, if you cannot afford to move your BCS 4 cow to a BCS of 5 for the value of $406, you should sell your beef herd.

We should wrap up by talking about the effect of Body Condition Score on colostrum quality. Colostrum offers a passive transfer of immunity to calves, cows with higher BCS produce colostrum with higher levels of Immunoglobulin. High quality colostrum accessibility for calves will determine if the animal will be successful in your herd. Whether the calf will become a brood cow, breeding bull, or market animal. The bottom line is that, higher BCS score in cows equates to higher immunoglobulin levels and higher quality colostrum for her calf.

Brooks Warner is the Ag & Natural Resources Educator at OSU Extension Clinton County.