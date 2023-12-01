Wildcats win two over Rockets in National Division play

The Blanchester bowling teams won two matches Friday against Clermont Northeastern in SBAAC National Division competition.

The BHS girls won 1601 to 1122.

“We have to stay focused and work on consistency,” coach Paul Jackson said. “Stop getting down when they have a bad break. It’s one ball at a time.”

Lilly Roy had a 166 games for the Wildcats and a 294 series.

On the boys side, it was a 2111 to 1247 win for Blanchester.

“The boys are starting to get into a groove,” Jackson said. “Hitting their mark and controlling their speed, talking to each other. We have to keep working on consistency.”

Dane Skates had a 213 game and 378 series for Blanchester.

SUMMARY

Dec 1, 2023

Blanchester vs Clermont NE

Girls Results

Wildcats 1601, Rockets 1122

CNE: Lila Ritter 78, 86; Belle Morrow 115, 128; Kimmi Lighthouse 166, 201 (359, 415) baker games 67, 78, 149, 54 (348)

BHS: Lainey Dameron 110, 108; Lauren Kaehler 104, 138; Lily Roy 128, 166; Taylor Baker 115, 77; Myla Skates 110, 92 (567, 581) baker games 140, 109, 100, 110 (459)

Boys Results

Wildcats 2111, Rockets 1247

CNE: 435, 476 (911) baker games 78, 74, 99, 85 (336)

BHS: Randy Eckman 140, 147; Sebastian Smith 165, 134; Dane Skates 213, 165; Jarod Daniels 171, 140; Isaiah Gray 100, na; Seth Perkins na, 151; baker games 155, 125, 158, 147 (585)