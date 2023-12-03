Boys Basketball Final: Clinton-Massie 69, Waynesville 62 Boys Basketball Final: Clinton-Massie 69, Waynesville 62 Boys Basketball Final: Clinton-Massie 69, Waynesville 62 Boys Basketball Final: Clinton-Massie 69, Waynesville 62

WAYNESVILLE — Led by Jerry Trout and Cale Wilson, Clinton-Massie defeated Waynesville in a four-quarter dogfight 69-62 Saturday night.

The win puts the Falcons at 1-0 for the first time in 4 seasons

Massie coach Stephen Graves, who was emotional after the game, credited Wilson and Trout, who combined for 41, but the rest of the team’s contributions weren’t lost on him.

“I thought Jerry Trout hit some big shots in the second half,” Graves said. “He showed that he’s a three year varsity player and he finally put us on his back a little bit. Cale Wilson I thought played outstanding tonight.

“Overall team effort was outstanding tonight. We had multiple contributors. Scoring was outstanding tonight. I just couldn’t be more proud of these guys and they’re bought in right now, it’s just fun.”

A CM dunk in pre-game warmups led to Waynesville opening the game with two technical free throws and possession of the ball. That turned out to be a 5-0 Spartan lead, but Wilson was able to respond with an inside bucket following a great feed from Ryan Dillion.

After a Nick Warren three, Massie strung together two baskets before Dillion knocked down a long ball to give Massie its first lead of the night, 9-8. The Falcons’ 9-1 run at the end of the quarter was instantly countered as Waynesville crawled back to make it a 13-12 game after one.

The Spartans began the second quarter hot, going on a quick 11-2 run taking a double-digit lead, but a couple of late turnovers allowed Massie to get within five entering the second half.

“We just kept preaching our defensive philosophies,” Graves said. “It’s about guys staying locked in when things start going south for us like they were there, we just kept telling them to keep after it and good things will happen, and they did.”

Wilson scored the first two buckets of the second half to draw the Falcons within one, but Waynesville put together a couple of possessions of their own as the teams traded buckets throughout the quarter. The Spartans then pulled ahead by eight.

But Massie’s mini-run to end the third, highlighted by a big steal from Avden Faucett that led to a Trout three, and then a buzzer-beating tip-in from Wilson had CM down 47-45.

Trout hit another three to open the fourth. Faucett had another steal and that propelled Massie to five points in 20 seconds in the fourth. The teams then began to trade buckets, but Trout’s fifth three-pointer of the night gave Massie its first two-possession lead of the half, a lead they held the rest of the way.

Massie will look to improve upon their start in the home opener Tuesday versus Felicity-Franklin.

SUMMARY

Dec 2, 2023

@Waynesville High School

Clinton-Massie 69, Waynesville 62

CM^12^16^17^24^^69

W^13^20^14^15^^62

(69) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Redman (1-0-0-2), Theetge (3-0-3-9), Dillion (1-1-3-6), Flint (1-1-1-4), Faucett (2-0-1-5), Wilson (8-0-4-20), Trout (7-6-1-21), Leahy (0-0-2-2) TOTALS (23-8-15-69)

(62) WAYNESVILLE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Warren (11-3-6-31), Berrey (5-0-2-12), Buck (0-0-3-3), Squire (1-1-1-4), Sullivan (1-0-0-2), Sessler (2-1-0-5), Bernthouse (0-0-2-2), Brillhart (1-0-1-3) TOTALS 21-5-15-62