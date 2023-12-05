Boys Basketball Final: Blanchester 47, Ripley-ULH 27

RIPLEY — Blanchester opened its 2023-24 boys basketball season Tuesday with a runaway 47-27 win over Ripley-Union Lewis Huntington in a non-league road game.

Blanchester scored the first seven points of the game but Ripley pulled within 9-7 at the end of one.

The Wildcats again pulled out to a lead in the second, but this time the Blue Jays weren’t able to respond. Blanchester led 23-12 after one. Bryce Sipple had eight points but four other players had three or more in a balanced attack.

Ripley shaved four points off the difference early in the third and trailed by seven. Blanchester, though, continued its strong defense and used that to pull out to a 35-21 lead after three.

The way the Blue Jays offense was going, a 14-point margin was too much to overcome.

Sipple finished with 20 points while Kaden Cromer and Nainoa Tangonan added eight each.

Nick Taylor scored five for BHS with Evan Malott and Braz Byrom rounding out the scoring with three points each.