Boys Basketball Final: Clinton-Massie 69, Felicity 61

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton Massie was able to hold off Felicity-Franklin’s attempts at a comeback in their home opener Tuesday night, securing a 69-61 win.

The game was Massie’s boys first time playing with the renovated Brian P. Mudd court.

Cale Wilson opened the scoring with a couple of free throws, but after a stretch of neither team seemingly being able to make a shot, Felicity scored the next six points.

Miles Theetge and Ryan Dillion then made their way to the post on back-to-back drives tying the game. After this, the two teams began to go back and fourth matching every bucket. Felicity clung to a 14-13 lead late in the quarter before Jerry Trout, who scored 27 points, was able to get to his spot for a great look and a long three. The Cardinals knocked down a free throw on the next possession and the opening period ended with CM on top 16-15

Both teams began the following quarter hot, going blow for blow until about midway through, when both teams suffered an extensive scoring drought. After the slew of defense, Felicity’s Landen Forbes was able to break the tie and spark a 6-1 run for the Cardinals. CM wasn’t giving up, though, and scored five of the final seven points in the half to keep the game within 2, 32-30.

After opening scores from each side in the second half, CM’s defense began to force turnovers and the offense began to pick up pace going on a 14-0 run and taking a 12-point lead.

“When we do what we’re supposed to do defensively and have active hands, we pressure the ball, we get deflections, we get steals, which leads to easy transition buckets. That’s the way we want to play, a fast up-tempo pace, but it has the start on the defensive end first,” CM head coach Steve Graves said.

The Cardinals were able to stack together a small run of their own to pull back within five, but technical free throws followed by Trout’s fifth three of the game had Massie up double digits again. The Falcons took a 58-46 lead into the fourth.

It was now Felicity’s turn to play fast and hot, going on a quick 10-2 run and pulling right within 4. CM was then able to finally start scoring, but everything was countered by the Cardinals. With 40 seconds left and up by 4, beautiful play design got Theetge wide open under the rim leading to what proved to be the dagger. After some clutch free throw shooting, the Falcons closed the game out with the eight-point win.

Massie opens up divisional play Friday at home vs. Western Brown, a game coach Graves is ready to play.

“It’s gonna be pretty wild here. It’s going to be pretty wild Friday night. I’m hoping to get a packed house here for conference play, to open up, we gotta play better. We gotta play better if we want to start off league play 1-0.”

SUMMARY

Dec 5, 2023

CM v. Felicity-Franklin

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Clinton-Massie 69, Felicity-Franklin 61

FF^15^17^14^15^^61

CM^16^14^28^11^^69

(61) FELICITY-FRANKLIN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Marlow 2-2-2-12, Blevins 2-0-0-4, Blackburn 3-0-1-7, Taulbee 3-0-2-8, Ninichuk 3-1-2-11, Taylor 0-0-3-3, Cole 0-0-0-0, Shelton 0-0-0-0, Broaawell 0-0-0-0, Forman 0-0-0-0, Forbes 8-0-0-16 TOTALS 21-3-10-61

(69) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rodman 1-0-0-2, Theetge 6-0-0-12, Dillion 2-1-0-7, Flint 0-0-0-0, Faucett 1-1-3-8, Denehy 0-0-0-0, Wilson 3-0-5-11, Trout 3-5-6-0, Leahy 1-0-0-2, Trampler 0-0-0-0, McCoy 0-0-0-0, Mills 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 17-7-14-69