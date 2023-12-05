Boys Basketball Final: East Clinton 57, West Union 40

WEST UNION — East Clinton head coach Clyde Snow knew his team could play good defense.

After starting the season 0-2, Snow and his coaching staff determined the defense would need to fuel the Astros struggling offense.

On Tuesday night, that happened and two-year losing streak ended as a result.

East Clinton defeated West Union 57-40 Tuesday, the Astros first win since a 46-42 victory over Adena on Dec. 4, 2021. The win ends a 44-game losing streak.

“Last year we struggled to close out leads in the fourth,” Snow said. ‘“And these guys, being experienced in those situations helped us win (this) game.

“My staff and I are so proud of these guys, not just because of their effort but their attitudes and willingness to lay it out on the line for each other. That’s what makes these guys a special group to coach. I love the guys and we’re going to enjoy (this victory) and be hungry for another win.”

The win was the first Snow as the head coach at East Clinton.

East Clinton’s offense struggled in losses to Peebles and Fairfield to open the season. The defense, however, was playing well.

“We had a good conversation (Monday) before practice and the kids came out with a desire to get that first W,” Snow said. “We talked about how we can get easier looks (on offense) and decided we needed to get our offense from our defense.

“We executed our game plan perfectly. This is one of the first times in my tenure here that we had more steals than turnovers.”

Snow said Dameon Williams kick-started the EC defense with his energy.

Toby Huff turned that into back-to-back three-pointers “which really energized our guys,” Snow said.

Late in the game, Peyton Lilly hit some crucial free throws and handled the pressure with the ball in his hands to help preserve the win.

“He grew up a lot tonight,” Snow said.