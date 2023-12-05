Broncos take 2 from Wildcats at Royal Z Lanes

WILMINGTON — Western Brown won a pair of non-league matches with Blanchester Monday at Royal Z Lanes.

The BHS boys were led by Jarod Daniels who had a 335 series, with a high game of 180.

The BHS girls were led by Katelyn Toles who had a 290 series with a high game of 147.

“The girls are trying to find their groove and they will,” BHS coach Paul Jackson said. “Sometimes they try too hard and over do it.

“The boys are working hard and getting there. Both teams have some work to do.”

SUMMARY

Dec 4, 2023

@Royal Z Lanes

Blanchester vs Western Brown

Boys Results

Western Brown 2404, Blanchester 2083

WB: 893, 885 (1778) baker games 120, 162, 180, 164 (626)

BLAN: Randy Eckman 130, 150; Sebastian Smith 146, 152; Dane Skates 152, 158; Jarod Daniels 155, 180; Isaiah Gray 95, na; Seth Perkins na, 158 (678, 798) baker games 138, 169, 148, 152 (607)

Girls Results

Western Brown 2148, Blanchester 1559

WB: 734, 849 (1583) baker games 172, 115, 122, 156 (565)

BLAN: Lainey Dameron 134, 89; Lauiren Kaehler 142, 119; Nikita White 102, na; Lily Roy 98, na; Taylor Baker na, 95; Katelyn Toles 143, 147; Myla Skates na, 102 (619, 552) baker games 87, 112, 105, 84