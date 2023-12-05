Girls Basketball Final: Gamble Montessori 47, Blanchester 46

BLANCHESTER — Gamble Montessori hit a shot at the buzzer Monday night to defeat Blanchester 47-46 in non-league girls basketball at the BHS gym.

Ali Trovillo made a shot in the lane with just over a minute to play to give the Wildcats a 46-45 lead.

Trovillo finished with a team-best 14 points.

Gracie Roy had 10 points and Kaylee Coyle scored eight. Shelbie Panetta tossed in seven points while Desiree Abbott had five and Karlee Tipton scored two.

Blanchester trailed much of the night, falling behind 12-9 after one. It was 25-22 Gamble at the half. Trovillo had eight points at the break.

The game was tied 33-33 late in the third but the Gators scored the final five points to grab a 38-33 advantage after three quarters.