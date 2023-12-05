Girls Basketball Final: Waynesville 56, Wilmington 38

WILMINGTON — A big second quarter propelled Waynesville to a 56-38 win over Wilmington Monday night at Fred Summers Court.

The Hurricane is 2-2 on the year. The Spartans remain unbeaten at 5-0.

Wilmington trailed 17-11 after one quarter then was outscored 21-4 in the second quarter and trailed 38-15 at halftime.

The Hurricane outscored the Spartans 23-18 in the second half but the 23-point halftime deficit was too much to overcome.

Wilmington’s defense held Waynesville to less than 30 percent shooting, 20 for 68, including just 5 for 20 from beyond the three-point arc.

Tori See led the Spartans with 13 points, nine rebounds and four steals. She had eight offensive rebounds