Girls Basketball Final: Williamsburg 50, Clinton-Massie 37

WILLIAMSBURG — With a 21-point fourth quarter, Williamsburg pulled away from Clinton-Massie Monday for a 50-37 non-league girls basketball win at the WHS gym.

The Falcons trailed 29-28 after three quarters but managed just nine points in the final period.

Clinton-Massie played the game without Laila Davis and Hannah Bowman, who are both injured.

Emma Redman had 14 points and three blocked shots for Massie. Addison Swope led with eight rebounds and two steals. Alex Pence had three assists.

Neither team shot well on this night — Massie 24 percent and Burg 25 percent. They combined to make 7 of 38 (18 percent) from three-point range and 24 of 64 (38 percent) from the free throw line.

Clinton-Massie led 13-9 after one quarter with Hailey Myers pacing the offense with seven points. The back and forth game went to the Wildcats in the second period and it was 23-18 WHS at the half. Addi Smith had a pair of three-pointers in the second to lead the Cats.

The Falcons made it a tight one again in the third with Redman getting hot. After just two points in the first half, she scored eight in the third and it was a one-point game going to the final period. WHS missed all eight of its free throws in the third.

But the Wildcats made a steady procession to the line in the fourth and made just enough (9 of 17) to pull out the win.

SUMMARY

Dec 4, 2023

@Williamsburg High School

Wildcats 50 Falcons 37

W^9^14^6^21^^50

CM^13^5^10^9^^37

(50) WILLIAMSBURG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jones 4-0-4-12 Watts 3-0-2-8 Arno 0-0-4-4 Carver 1-0-0-2 Humphrie 4-0-0-8 Batista 0-0-0-0 Smith 2-2-0-6 Earley 0-0-1-1 Pollitt 3-0-3-9 TOTALS 17-2-14-50

(37) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Myers 3-1-5-12 Bayless 0-0-0-0 Swope 1-0-0-2 Redman 5-3-1-14 Pence 1-0-2-4 Long 1-1-2-5 Grant 0-0-0-0 Sandlin 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 11-5-10-37

FIELD GOALS: CM (11-46); W (17-67)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (5-20); W (2-18)

FREE THROWS: CM (10-29); W (14-35)

REBOUNDS: CM-30 (Swope 8 Myers 7 Redman 6 Pence 5 Bayless 3 Long 1); W-44

ASSISTS: CM-11 (Pence 3 Myers 2 Bayless 2 Swope 2 Redman 1 Long 1)

STEALS: CM-2 (Swope 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-3 (Redman 3); W-3

TURNOVERS: CM-18, W-11