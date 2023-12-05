WC Giving Tuesday campaign eclipses $100K stretch goal

Wilmington College stakeholders came through with flying colors by more than doubling this year’s Giving Tuesday (Nov. 28) campaign goal., Alumni, students, employees, trustees and friends of the College contributed $108,081 in support of specific programs and the general operation of the institution.

Brittany Chrisman ’22, assistant director of the Annual Fund and Leadership Giving Outreach, reported nearly 200 donors from 16 states gave to 40 College funds. With the initial $50,000 goal achieved from 91 donors’ gifts before lunchtime, the Advancement Office challenged stakeholders to double the goal to $100,000 by the end of the day.

“While some colleges are doing away with Giving Tuesday, we were overwhelmed by the support we received from our faculty, staff, alums, Board of Trustees and our interim president,” she said. “The donations received will truly have a ripple effect that will be felt all across campus this year and in years to come.”

Joe Bull, vice president for advancement, noted that national statistics reveal Giving Tuesday donations were up by less than one percent this year and the number of donors was down by 10 percent. Wilmington College bettered the national averages with a nine percent increase in donations and a 28 percent increase in donors.

“We are grateful to everyone in the WC community for the part you played in this success,” he said, noting that 31 members of the staff and faculty and numerous alumni and friends contributed during the two-week campaign culminating in Giving Tuesday. “This level of support sends a significantly strong message to potential grant-makers and other individual donors.”

The top 10 funds this year included the Law Family Scholarship ($25,000), Agriculture Pavilion Project ($14,300), Annual Fund ($10,093), Chris Heiss Memorial Scholarship ($6,719), Diversity & Inclusion Emersion Trip Fund ($5,000), Spanish Program Enrichment Fund ($4,740), Swimming Program ($4,327), Gary Bohl Endowed Scholarship ($2,500), Critical Need Fund ($1,100) and the Occupational Therapy Therapeutic Horse-Riding Camp ($1,025).

The breakdown of donors featured 67 alumni, 31 faculty and staff members, 19 parents, 18 members of the Board of Trustees (and 1 former member), 15 friends and three students. The Board of Trustees and Advancement Office displayed leadership with 100 percent of their members contributing to the campaign.

“With this being my first Giving Tuesday campaign, I am overjoyed that we were able to double our goal,” Chrisman added. “I am so grateful to everyone who helped us make this campaign a success. We have a great team here at Wilmington College and I feel so incredibly blessed to be a part of it.”