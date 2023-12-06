Boys Basketball Final: Monroe 53, Wilmington 50

MONROE — AJ Saunders connected on a three-pointer with 12 seconds to play Tuesday night giving Monroe a 53-50 victory over Wilmington.

Wilmington head coach Jaevin Cumberland realizes fans look at the win-loss column (0-2) but he and his coaching staff focus on other aspects of the game.

“What really matters is ‘Are we getting better offensively and defensively’? We’re getting closer and we know the win will come our way,” he said.

A dismal start by the Hurricane, trailing 18-8 at the end of the first quarter, put WHS in a tough spot even though they outplayed Monroe the remainder of the game.

“We cannot dig ourselves a 10-point hole on the road and expect to pull out the win, “ said Cumberland. “It’s a loss but we made some improvements. And battling back put us in a position to win. When you look at the scoring, we outplayed them over the last three quarters (42-35). We have got to come out of the locker room with better urgency. We have to learn to play good in every quarter.”

Wilmington outscored Monroe 18-13 in the second period to make it a 31-26 margin at halftime. WHS trailed 44-40 after three quarters.

Jayceon Kibler led WHS in scoring with 18 points, 10 in the first half. Chase Fickert added 10 points including a pair of three-pointers.

For the Hornets, Saunders and MJ Mapp each scored 12 points.

Monroe won a hard fought junior varsity contest, 44-41.

Wilmington will host Batavia on Friday night.

SUMMARY

Dec 5, 2023

@Monroe High School

Hornets 53, Hurricane 50

W^8^18^14^10^^50

M^18^13^13^9^^53

(50) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brown 3-0-3-9 Jackson 0-0-0-0 Rickman 0-0-1-1 Cumberland 3-0-2-8 Morales 1-0-2-4 Massie 0-0-0-0 Fickert 3-2-2-10 Kibler 3-3-3-18. TOTALS 16-5-13-50

(53) MONROE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Zoltan 4-3-3-11, Mapp 4-2-2-12, Atha 2-2-2-8, Braun 2-0-0-4, Saunders 4-1-3-12, Poe 3-0-0-6. TOTALS 18-7-10-53