Falcons top Bulldogs in battle of SBAAC American Division powers

BATAVIA — In a battle of SBAAC American Division heavyweights, Clinton-Massie held off Batavia by 41 pins Tuesday at Royal Z Lanes.

In the girls match, Batavia won by a large margin 2093 to 1726.

The Falcon boys had a 148 pin lead after two team games. Mason Keck had a 232 game and 426 series while Brandon Moritz had a 233 game and 425 series.

“The team games, we bowled great,” CM coach Tyler Hayslip said. “The baker games, not so much. By the last baker game, we saw a 148 pin lead go to a 6 pin lead.

“The Batavia bowlers never gave up. We were able to overcome adversity and get the W.”

Batavia had games of 250 and 227 in the first two bakers while Massie was bowling 151 and 188. Eventually the Falcons put together a 199 baker finale to secure the win.

Both Massie and Batavia were 2-0 in the conference coming in to the match, so this is a big win for the Falcons on the Bulldogs home lanes.

SUMMARY

Dec 5, 2023

@Batavia Bowl

Clinton-Massie vs Batavia

Boys Results

Clinton-Massie 2749 Batavia 2708

BAT: Nick Burke 172, 235, Charlie Huhn 180, 225; Carter Lynch 201, 197; Brandon Baker 160, 164; Garret Dunn 186, na; Sub na, 159 (899, 980) baker games 250, 227, 190, 162 (829)

CM: Wyatt Smith 253, na; Ian Adams 160, na; Mason Keck 194, 232; Sam Massie 217, 198; Brandon Moritz 192, 233; Carvin Pittenger na, 193; Sub na, 155 (1016, 1011) baker games 151, 188, 184, 199 (722)

Girls Results

Batavia 2093 Clinton-Massie 1726

BAT: Ariana Machuca 203, 190; Breana Rivero 146, 180; Emery Williams 145, 163; Isabelle Peck 156, na; Sub na, 116; Emma Alexander 102, na; Sub na, 99 (752, 748) baker games 114, 158, 155, 166 (593)