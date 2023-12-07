Ellizabeth Clark | News Journal Ellizabeth Clark | News Journal Ellizabeth Clark | News Journal Ellizabeth Clark | News Journal

WILMINGTON — The Blanchester bowling teams won two matches Wednesday over Clermont Northeastern at Royal Z Lanes.

The Rockets had just four bowlers in the boys match and three in the girls match. Blanchester won on the boys side 2168 to 1020 and on the girls side 1810 to 1031.

“The boys and girls are starting to get what I mean by consistency,” Blanchester coach Paul Jackson said. “They are watching their speed and focusing on their delivery and it showed in the second game and the baker games.”

Jarod Daniels led the BHS boys with a 345 series (172 and 173) while Katelyn Toles had a 322 series as the girls top score.

SUMMARY

Dec 6, 2023

@Royal Z Lanes

Blanchester vs Clermont NE

Boys Results

Blan 2168, CNE 1020

CNE: 383, 363 (746) baker games 52, 107, 57, 58

Blan: Randy Eckman 167, 133; Sebastian Smith 149, 172; Dane Skates 111, 178; Karod Daniels 173, 172; Seth Perkins 136, 130 (736, 785) baker games 147, 198, 175, 127

Girls Results

Blan 1810, CNE 1031

CNE: 392, 343 (735) baker games 75, 92, 62, 67

Blan: Lainey Dameron 136, 120; Lauren Kaehler 144, 99; Lily Roy 134, 133; Katelyn Toles 135, 187; Myla Skates 125, 95 (674, 634) baker games 102, 128, 131, 141 (502)