Community Calendar

Upcoming events in Clinton County:

Harveysburg Historical Society to sponsor Christmas meal

The Harveysburg Community Historical Society is sponsoring, by reservation only, an 1830s Christmas meal at the Chester Friends Meeting House, 3451 Gurneyville Road, Wilmington on Saturday, Dec. 9. A traditional Christmas menu and a Pioneer Christmas menu, catered by Creatively Good, will be served at noon. For further information and to make reservations, please call 937-725-6653 and leave a message with name and phone number.

CMH Regional Blood Drive to be held

Celebrate the “12 Days of Giving” with Solvita Blood Center by donating at the Wilmington community monthly blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 13 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at CMH Regional Health System, 610 West Main St. Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Everyone who registers to donate Dec. 11-23 at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center, will be entered in daily drawings to win an Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug. All registered donors will also receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt.

Food for All Mobile Pantry comes to Blanchester

On Thursday, Dec. 14, the Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio Food for All Mobile Pantry will be at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St., Blanchester. The Food for All Mobile Pantry is open to all community residents who qualify under the TEFAP eligibility guidelines, according to a news release. The guidelines require the household income to be less than 200% the federal poverty line. Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Please bring a photo ID and a recent dated piece of mail with your current address. Any questions, or if you wish to volunteer, please contact April Hoak at 513-672-3720. This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, local churches, the Free Store Foodbank, and community volunteers. Volunteers are always welcomed.