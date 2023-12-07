Kees talks Rotary membership at meeting

Mike Kees, Rotarian, who spoke about Rotary Club membership, and Jay Sewell, past president of the Wilmington Rotary Club. Submitted photo

Mike Kees, a Rotarian, shared some thoughts at a Wilmington Rotary Club meeting on membership, and engaged the club members in a conversation.

Some of the topics included:

– Service and social activities to keep members engaged.

– The club needs to remain relevant in the community.

– What is the club doing to make the club attractive to members?

– What is the club doing to make the club attractive to leaders in the community?

– People need to be asked if you want them to attend, participate and engage