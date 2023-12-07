Kees talks Rotary membership at meeting

Mike Kees, a Rotarian, shared some thoughts at a Wilmington Rotary Club meeting on membership, and engaged the club members in a conversation.
Some of the topics included:
– Service and social activities to keep members engaged.
– The club needs to remain relevant in the community.
– What is the club doing to make the club attractive to members?
– What is the club doing to make the club attractive to leaders in the community?
– People need to be asked if you want them to attend, participate and engage