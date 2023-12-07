Local public meetings

The following are local public meeting dates and information:

Wilmington City Schools BOE to hold regular meeting

The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the media center at Wilmington High School, located at 300 Richardson Place, Wilmington. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify the treasurer, Kim DeWeese, at 283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold a regular meeting on Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. in the community room in the Clinton County Annex, 111 S. Nelson Ave. in Wilmington.

Clinton SWCD sets 2024 meeting schedule

The following is the 2024 regular meeting schedule for the Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District’s monthly meetings. Each meeting is held on the second Tuesday of the month at 7:30 a.m. at the Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District’s Office. Occasionally, a conflict may arise with a meeting date or time. Clinton SWCD recommends calling the office to confirm when you plan to attend.