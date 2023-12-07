Nomination deadline Dec. 8 for chamber’s C4 awards

The fourth annual Clinton County Community Champions (C4) Awards program will be held Jan 26 at the Murphy Theatre.

The C4 Awards, hosted by the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and its 2023 premium sponsor — the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) — highlight the stories of the Clinton County citizens, employers and employees, and organizations who are making an impact in the community.

According to a news release from the chamber, all nominees will be invited to the award ceremony (as well as dinner and an after-party) the night of the event.

The masquerade-themed evening will feature a ticketed VIP dinner reception, the CVB annual presentation and live awards ceremony, music and entertainment, and much more to be announced.

Nominations for the awards are in the following categories:

• Healthcare

• Education

• Business

• Non-profit

• Youth (18 years and under)

• Citizen

• Public Service/Government

According to the release, nominees should exemplify one or more of the following, during the course of the current year:

• Exceptional commitment to the community by helping with a special project and/or ongoing activities

• Unselfish leadership, creativity, cooperation, and hard work in the service to others

• Inspiration to others as a role model

MORE DETAILS ON THE “C4” AWARDS:

Nominations:

The nomination is a simple process and you can nominate yourself, a company or organization, an employee, an individual, a young person, or anyone else who lives and/or works in Clinton County whom you believe to be worthy. You are welcome to make as many different nominations from the seven categories as you wish and you can nominate the same person or organization in as many different categories as you deem necessary.

How to Nominate:

Nominations may be submitted until Dec. 8, 2023.

Nominations must be submitted to the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce via the designated options:

1. Complete the online form found on the Chamber website:

2. Mail in a downloadable form to the Chamber, PO Box 826, Wilmington, 45177 (mail-in applications must be postmarked by the deadline date of Dec. 8 to be accepted).

Nominations of any form (online or mail) will not be accepted past the deadline date of Dec. 8, 2023

Eligibility

Nominees must live and/or work in Clinton County and business/organization nominees must have offices in Clinton County (may be for-profit or not-for-profit).

Nominations may be self-nominated or nominated by another person.

Nominees cannot be a member of the judges’ panel or member of the judges’ immediate family (contact the Chamber for more information on the judges’ panel).

Judging

The judging process will commence the week of Monday, December 11th, and will be completed by a panel of Board Members and staff of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Nominees cannot serve as awards judges. All eligible nominations received will be judged by this panel whose evaluations will determine winners of the “Clinton County Community Champions” (C4) Awards from among the nominees under consideration.

Notification and Recognition

Winners of the 2023 “C4” Awards will be revealed and recognized at the CVB’s Annual Meeting held at the Murphy Theatre on Friday, January 26th. The CVB will also hold a VIP Reception prior to the Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony, and there will be music and entertainment to conclude the evening. Every nominee will receive an invitation to the event, and tickets will go on sale to the public in December.

For more information, contact the Chamber at [email protected] or 937-382-2737.