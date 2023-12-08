Boys Basketball Final: Clinton-Massie 54, Western Brown 33 Boys Basketball Final: Clinton-Massie 54, Western Brown 33 Boys Basketball Final: Clinton-Massie 54, Western Brown 33 Boys Basketball Final: Clinton-Massie 54, Western Brown 33

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie defeats back-to-back conference champion Western Brown 54-33 thanks to elite defense and big runs to remain undefeated and start 1-0 in conference play.

The CM win snapped a nine-game losing streak to Western Brown that dates back to 2019.

“I am so proud of my boys tonight, they locked into the scouting report, into our defensive end like I’ve never seen here before in my four years,” Massie head coach Steve Graves said. “It was something special to see here tonight. They defended their tails off and that’s credit to them, it’s a credit to my assistant coach Mike Craig whose been hammering home our defensive principles. These guys were dialed in from start to finish, it was fun to watch.”

Though proud of his team, Graves knows the job isn’t over yet.

“It’s been a grind, it hasn’t been easy, but we’re not finished yet,” he said. “This is only the first step and we still got a lot of work to do. We still gotta get dialed in, but we’re gonna celebrate tonight being 1-0 in the conference, that’s for sure.”

The game kicked off with a well aimed Ryan Dillion three ball before the two team’s defenses went to work trading blows. Trent Jamison knocked down a three that gave WB their first lead of the night 6-5, but Cale Wilson immediately took it back at the line kicking off a 7-2 run that gave the Falcons 14-9 lead after the first period.

A turnover from CM nearly led to a fast break bucket but Wilson was able to get back and make a big chase-down contest resulting in a miss that turned into a Trout three followed by more points from Wilson forcing WB into a timeout and giving the Falcons a double-digit 19-9 lead.

CM stayed hot however with another Trout three straight away before the teams began to match each other. In the waning moments of the half Abe Crall knocked in a triple to climb within single digits, but Wilson was able to bank in a layup at the buzzer as CM held a 28-17 lead going into the half.

Following an opening possession Miles Theetge floated it was now WB’s turn to go on a run. The Broncos scored 9 of the next 10 capitalizing off turnovers and bringing it within 5 forcing CM head coach Stephen Graves to use a 30-second timeout to light a fire under his team. This proved beneficial as CM put together a 17-2 run capped off by another Theetge floated with just 7 seconds remaining in the quarter to extend the Falcon lead to 20 before the fourth.

“We called a timeout there, I had to get into them a little bit. They thought it was over with and it wasn’t. We called the timeout, we got into their butts a little bit, and they came back out after that and went on the big run.” said coach Graves about the big third-quarter turning point.

Massie finished just as strong as they played all game, and by the time the final buzzer sounded, the Falcons found themselves victorious and in hold of a first-place tie in the SBAAC American Division

SUMMARY

Dec 8, 2023

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Clinton-Massie 54, Western Brown 33

WB^9^8^11^5^^33

CM^14^14^20^6^^54

(54) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rodman 0-0-0-0, Theetge 5-0-3-13, Dillion 0-3-0-9, Flint 0-0-0-0, Faucett 0-0-0-0, Denehy 0-0-0-0, Wilson 3-0-4-10, Trout 3-4-0-18, Leahy 2-0-0-4, McCoy 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 13-7-7-54

(33) WESTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Friend 0-0-0-0, Gulley 1-0-0-2, Jamison 1-2-2-10, Stein 0-0-0-0, Smith 0-0-1-1, Ernst 1-0-0-2, A. Crail 0-2-0-6, Stewart 1-1-0-5, B. Crail 2-0-2-6, Christ 0-0-1-1, Wylie 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 6-5-6-33