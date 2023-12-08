CM girls, WHS boys win tri-meets with Greeneview at WC pool

Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

WILMINGTON — The Clinton-Massie girls and Wilmington boys took home victories in a tri-meet with Greeneview Thursday at the Wilmington College Natatorium.

The Massie girls tallied 113 points while Wilmington (73) and Greeneview (50) followed.

The Hurricane boys racked up 93 points; Massie (48) was second and Greenview (29) third.

The Falcon girls won eight of the 11 events, with Erin Belisle, Malea Beam, Emma Everitt, Elise Dennis, Ellie Smith, and the 400-meter freestyle relay team of Beam, Smith, Everitt and Belisle notching victories.

Hannah Scott led the Wilmington girls with victories in the 100 backstroke and as the anchor of the 200 free relay with Sofia Castillo, Emily Goodwin and Madilyn Brausch, and the lead member of the 200 medley relay with Castillo, Goodwin and Cara Ellis.

The Wilmington boys team won 10 of the 11 events; with victories from Sam Burt, Aidan Benitez, Preston Ziegler, Quinton Smith; the 400-free relay team of Oliver McDermott, Jaydon McKain, Kaiden Bach and Jake Vance; the 200 free relay team of Benitez, Cooper Short, Burt and Ziegler; and the 200 medley relay team of Burt, Short, Benitez and Ziegler.

The best Greeneview boys individual finisher was Bryson Sublett-Gordon with a first in the 100 backstroke and a second in the 50 free. The Rams’ top girls individual finisher was Emma Hassid with third-place finishes in the 50 free and 100 back.