Council discusses stormwater utility

WILMINGTON — An ordinance regarding stormwater utility prompted officials to discuss further ongoing issues at Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting.

The council approved the second reading of an ordinance “amending certain sections of Chapter 924 Stormwater Utility.”

The ordinance made minor changes to the language, such as the definition of a stormwater system. In the ordinance, it would now mean “all man-made facilities, and structures, owned by the City of Wilmington along with any natural watercourses used for collection and conducting stormwater to, through, and from drainage areas to the points of final outlets.”

The ordinance also changed the language in the rate structure to read “a stormwater service charge shall be billed to the owner of each and every lot and parcel of land within the City that contains impervious area.” The ordinance removed language after that reading “and contributes directly or indirectly to the stormwater system of the city.”

Council member Nick Eveland brought up discussions that were held at previous council meetings regarding the stormwater issues — referencing issues at Timber Glen. In particular, Eveland questioned the changes of the first section.

“Does this make us now obligated to repair the stormwater problems on the east side of the proposed Timber Glen subdivision (Tim Haley) mentioned at the last meeting?” said Eveland.

At the Nov. 16 meeting, Haley, a Hickory Trail resident, shared photos of flooding and drainage issues around the area amongst other issues.

Eveland asked that because some of the damage Haley mentioned occurred on private property, whether or not the city would be responsible for it now.

Council president Matt Purkey proposed performing the second reading on the ordinance, having the Public Works/Enterprise Committee discuss it further, and making changes for the third reading.

Council member Don Wells advised he spoke with the Clinton Country Agricultural Society. He advised they’re paying “almost $12,000 a year” for the stormwater fee but “it’s something they’re not utilizing that much” and hopes to have discussion about it.

The third reading is scheduled for the next meeting on Dec. 21.

Also during council:

• The council performed the second reading on the 2024 city budget which is set at $60,349,860.90, a more than $4.8 million increase from the 2023 budget.

Look for more information on the city budget on the News Journal website and an upcoming print edition.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574