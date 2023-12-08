Girls Basketball Final: Georgetown 37, East Clinton 21

LEES CREEK — East Clinton’s defense played well but so did Georgetown’s and the G-Men prevailed 37-21 Thursday night in SBAAC National Division girls basketball at the EC gym.

The Astros are 1-4, 1-1 this season. The G-Men are 4-1, 3-1.

The East Clinton defense held Georgetown to 13 for 52 shooting (25 percent), which included 6 for 24 from beyond the three-point arc. EC forced 18 GHS turnovers.

But the Astros offense struggled as well, failing to score more than eight points in any one quarter, and totalling just one point in the final period.

SUMMARY

Dec 7, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Georgetown 37, East Clinton 21

G^4^11^12^10^^37

EC^6^8^6^1^^21

(37) GEORGETOWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) E. Bertram 1-0-0-2 R. Bertram 2-1-2-7 C Ernst 0-0-0-0 G Ernst 3-0-1-7 Preston 3-3-0-9 Burrows 1-1-2-5 Cahall 2-0-0-4 Hudson 0-0-0-0 McKibben 1-1-0-3 TOTALS 13-6-5-37