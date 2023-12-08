Girls Basketball Final: New Richmond 39, Clinton-Massie 37

NEW RICHMOND — Clinton-Massie’s shot at the final buzzer came up short and New Richmond won an SBAAC American Division thriller 39-37 Thursday night.

The Falcons are 1-5 overall, 0-3 in the conference. The Lions are 1-4, 1-2.

The league win is the first for New Richmond since a 52-34 win over Goshen on Feb 2, 2022, according to the SBAAC website.

The Falcons continue to play without injured standouts Hannah Bowman and Laila Davis.

“The girls played really hard and was very happy with the effort,” coach Hilma Crawford said.

Hailey Meyers had 12 points and six rebounds for Massie. Alex Pence also scored 12 points. Emma Redman had five steals, five rebounds and two blocked shots.

The game started as if it were going to be a high-scoring affair, with the Lions on top 13-12 after one. Rylee Long drained a pair of three-pointers in the opening period for the Falcons.

Neither team was able to match that first quarter output, however. It was still, though, a tight game. The Lions were on top 19-18 at the half.

The home team extended the lead to 31-26 after three then Massie cranked up its defense to get back into the game. Myers and Pence scored five each in the fourth but the Falcons fell two points short.

SUMMARY

Dec 7, 2023

@New Richmond High School

Lions 39, Falcons 37

CM^12^6^8^11^^37

NR^13^6^12^8^^39

(37) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Myers 3-0-6-12 Bayless 1-0-0-2 Swope 0-0-1-1 Redman 1-0-0-2 Long 3-2-0-8 Pence 4-2-2-12 Grant 0-0-0-0 Sandlin 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 12-4-9/15-37

(39) NEW RICHMOND (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kirk 2-2-0-6 Hughes 2-0-2-6 Steelman 3-0-3-9 Schuster 0-0-3-3 Miller 4-0-4-12 Gould 0-0-0-0 Catron 0-0-0-0 Kuhlman 1-1-0-3 TOTALS 12-3-12/20-39