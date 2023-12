Barkers Barbershop for Dogs celebrated its official grand opening on Sunday, Dec. 3 with an open house and ribbon cutting. Barkers Barbershop, located at 51 W. Main St. in downtown Wilmington, is fully staffed with award-winning, competition level stylists and all-natural, eco-friendly, and holistic grooming products to provide an express, luxury service. Owner, Hannah Dimalanta, is an AKC Certified Master Groomer, with almost 20 years of grooming experience.

Submitted photo