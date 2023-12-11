EC boys stay unbeaten in National Division competition

BATAVIA — The East Clinton boys remained unbeaten in SBAAC National Division play Monday with a win over Williamsburg at Batavia Bowl.

The EC girls (1-4 in the National) were led by Lily Beers who had games of 149 and 133. Williamsburg won the match by 67 pins.

The Astro boys are 5-0 against division rivals. The Wildcats are 2-3 in league play.

“We got off to a slow start for the boys,” coach Dale Wallace Jr. said. “The lanes were a little challenging at first. They settled in the second game and came back.”

Austin Alloy had a 214 games while Lukas Runk had a 212 game. Denver Day had the high series with 366.

SUMMARY

Dec 11, 2023

@Batavia Bowl

East Clinton vs Williamsburg

Girls Results

Wildcats 1409, Astros 1342

WBG: 535, 490 (1025) baker games 93, 112, 87, 92 (384)

EC: Aubrey Hosler 95, 97; Livia Galea 58, 87; Liz Williams 84, 96; Serena Williams 85, 108; Lily Beers 149, 133 (471, 521) baker games 89, 93, 81, 87 (350)

Boys Results

Astros 2347, Wildcats 2185

WBG: 811, 778 (1589) baker games 154, 165, 162, 115 (596)

EC: Austin Alloy 139, 214; Dakoetah Lancey 169, 187; Denver Day 193, 173; Lukas Runk 147, 212; Ricky Kempke 137, 139 (785, 925) baker games 155, 166, 156, 160 (637)