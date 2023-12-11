Girls Basketball Final: Dayton Carroll 68, Wilmington 46

WILMINGTON — Maura Petrovic scored 27 points to lead Dayton Carroll to a 68-46 win over Wilmington Monday in non-league girls basketball at Fred Summers Court.

The Hurricane is 2-4 on the year. The Patriots are 5-2.

“Girls played tough,” WHS coach Zach Williams said of his squad’s loss to a talented GCL team.

Wilmington trailed 48-37 going to the fourth but “things got away from us,” Williams said.

“Really proud of the effort and continued growth these girls are showing,” added Williams.

Miya Nance led WHS with 20 points.

Dec 11, 2023

@Fred Summers Court

Dayton Carroll 68, Wilmington 46

W^11^12^14^9^^46

DC^14^14^20^20^^68

(68) DAYTON CARROLL (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Snyder 4-3-2-13 Parlette 2-1-0-5 Seltsam 2-0-2-6 Barron 0-0-0-0 Ryan 2-0-0-4 Healy 2-0-1-5 Romeo 1-1-0-3 Petrovic 10-3-4-27 Oliver 1-0-2-4 Morris 0-0-1-1 TOTALS 24-8-12-68

(46) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brown 2-1-0-5 A Martin 1-0-0-2 Nance 5-3-7-20 Huston 2-1-2-7 Conley 1-0-1-3 Cole 1-0-0-2 E Martin 0-0-5-5 Bayless 0-0-0-0 Tippett 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 13-5-15-46