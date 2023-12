Girls Basketball Final: Legacy Christian 49, Clinton-Massie 31

XENIA — Legacy Christian got off to a fast start and defeated Clinton-Massie 49-31 Monday night in non-league girls basketball action.

Legacy led 19-9 after one quarter and held Massie to two points in the second period.

Hailey Myers and Rylee Long had seven points each for the Falcons. Addison Swope grabbed seven rebounds.

The Falcons are 2-6 on the year.