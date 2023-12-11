Huffenberger honored as Clinton Co. Friend of 4-H

Gary Huffenberger was recently honored by the Clinton County 4-H program. Photo courtesy of Phyllis Cocklin

After 28-and-a-half years of service to the Wilmington News Journal, Gary Huffenberger retired as a reporter and assistant editor in 2022. The Clinton County 4-H program was able to honor him as the 2023 Clinton County Friend of 4-H during the 77th-annual Volunteer Dinner and Celebration held on Dec. 7.

A team of Phyllis Cocklin, Jim Wilson, Tom Barr, and Tracie Montague shared words and memories about his dedication to covering the 4-H and Junior Fair events.

Over his many years of service, he gave countless hours to the 4-H and Junior Fair. Most of the time, Huffenberger was behind the scenes writing and editing all the previous day’s results and making sure the paper was ready the next morning for all the members and families. He worked so hard to accurately report on the 4-H and Junior Fair members who had been preparing all spring and summer to have their projects ready for fair week. He knew how important it was to the members to see their picture and name in the Wilmington News Journal. He has left his mark on this community and a legacy in his honest and dedicated reporting for the citizens of Clinton County and beyond.

Tom Barr wasn’t able to attend the event but was able to send in a few words to help honor Huffenberger.

“Gary Huffenberger has served the Wilmington and Clinton County community for most of his adult life as an award-winning reporter, writer, and assistant editor of the News Journal, retiring last year after more than 30 years.”

As a graduate of Wilmington High School and Wilmington College, Huffenberger majored in English with plans to pursue issues-oriented journalism. His service to the community and reporting about local events includes decades of enthusiastically photographing and accurately reporting on 4-H activities and participants — both adults and youths — including at the annual Clinton County Fair, where he spent countless hours every year documenting the thousands of junior and senior grand and reserve champions and many other 4-H winners.

Adding a few more hours calling Tracie and others to clarify facts and ask about spellings of names. And many more selecting photos and double- and triple-checking lists to ensure accurate reporting and presentation of participants.

Upon his retirement, Huffenberger said, “I feel fortunate to have spent almost all my journalism career at my hometown newspaper, where there have been many very fine people and journalists.”

But indeed, Clinton County — including its 4-H, Fair Board, and Extension Office — has been fortunate to have a friend in Gary Huffenberger.

“Gary has been a truly dedicated reporter and editor, and a bastion of the community his entire life,” said former Wilmington News Journal Editor Barr upon his retirement. “The News Journal will miss him greatly, as will all those who know his dedication to his craft, to the city, and to the county.”

“We are proud to continue the legacy of honoring local residents for their work and dedication to 4-H, and we are proud to honor Gary Huffenberger as an official Friend of 4-H,” reads a statement from the Clinton County 4-H program.