Local public meetings

The following are local public meeting dates and information:

MHRB Board of Directors to meet

Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRB) Board of Directors will hold its board meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at 212 Cook Road, Lebanon. Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties is the local board of alcohol, drug addiction and mental health services. It is required by law to plan, fund, monitor and evaluate a system of services for residents with serious mental and emotional disorders and/or substance addictions. MHRB’s mission is to share hope and caring to achieve recovery through a partnership of consumers, families, professionals, and communities.

Green Twp. Trustees reschedule meeting

The Green Township Trustees will meet on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. at the township building, 92 S. Second St., New Vienna, instead of Dec. 18.

Jefferson Twp. to hold year-end meeting

Jefferson Township will be holding a special year-end meeting on Dec. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the township hall, located at 13505 US 68 South, Midland.

Clinton SWCD sets 2024 meeting schedule

The following is the 2024 regular meeting schedule for the Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District’s monthly meetings. Each meeting is held on the second Tuesday of the month at 7:30 a.m. at the Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District’s Office. Occasionally, a conflict may arise with a meeting date or time. Clinton SWCD recommends calling the office to confirm when you plan to attend.