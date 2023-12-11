Making the Cut Salon to celebrate anniversary with Christmas-themed open house

Making the Cut Salon will celebrate its 10-year anniversary this Saturday with a Christmas-themed open house from 1-4 p.m.

According to the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. Making the Cut is located at 989 S. South St. in Wilmington.

The event will feature photos with Santa Claus, tours, a raffle drawing, meet-and-greet with newest team members, and more. As owner, Annette Haynie said, “At Making the Cut, you are the best part of what we do. We would like to say thank you to all our customers and friends who have supported us through the last 10 years.”

Making the Cut is proud to offer a full range of salon and spa services. Their talented team is made up of owner Annette, Elizabeth, and Aubrey, who are all licensed cosmetologists, as well as Daniela, who specializes in newly-offered spa services like facials, dermaplaning, chemical peels, speed waxing: full body and Brazilians, advanced brow and lash services, and massage.

To learn more about their full range of services and products or to book your appointment, contact them at (937) 283-9109 or follow at www.facebook.com/makingthecut101.