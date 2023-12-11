WHS girls still unbeaten in American Division bowling

GOSHEN — The Wilmington girls used a balanced attack to remain unbeaten in the SBAAC American Division Monday following a win over Goshen at Eastgate Lanes.

The WHS boys also won over the Warriors by nearly 300 pins. “The boys got off to an early lead and never looked back,” coach Austin Smith said.

Preston Sholler, with a 243 game, led Wilmington with with a 416 series while co-captain Austin Oglesby had a 403 series. Landon Mellinger had a 237 game.

For the WHS girls, Mackenzie Pyle paced the Hurricane with a 393 series, which included a 222 game.

“It was a well-balanced attack with the whole team contributing,” Hurricane coach Joe Gigandet said. “The shot played tough, so there weren’t a lot of strikes but the girls did a great job adjusting and covering their spares.”

SUMMARY

Dec 11, 2023

@Eastgate Lanes

Wilmington vs Goshen

Girls Results

Hurricane 2479, Warriors 1585

GOSH: 578, 506 (1084) baker games 116, 143, 120, 122 (501)

WILM: Mackenzie Pyle 171, 222; Reagen Reese 175, 175; Izzy Rhoads na, 181; Kiley Comberger 175, 181; Kylie Fisher 186, 182; Abbie Hubberd 143, na (850, 941) baker games 148, 154, 166, 220 (688)

Boys Results

Hurricane 2564, Warriors 2273

GOSH: 866, 820(1686) baker games 158, 179, 105 145 (587)

WILM: Eli Caldwell 155, 183; Kaleb Hogsett na, 163; Preston Sholler 173, 243; Austin Oglesby 198, 205; Landon Mellinger 234, na; Gavyn Walls 148, 132 (908, 926) baker games 188, 198, 183, 161 (730)