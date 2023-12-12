CMMS girls basketball sweeps road games at East Clinton

LEES CREEK — The Clinton-Massie Middle School girls basketball teams won two games over East Clinton Monday.

The eighth grade Falcons were 33-6 winners. Bristol Brady had 15 points and Madison Brinck scored eight for Massie. Tynnleigh McCallister had six points and Ellie Sizemore added four for coach Brianna Machado’s squad.

In the seventh grade game, Clinton-Massie finished on top 46-16.

Addison Pence of East Clinton led all scorers with 16 points.

For the Falcons (3-1), Brady scored 15 and Adrienne Lamb had a career-high 10 points off the bench. Ella Kidder and Ellie Sizemore scored six points each.

Marcela Kolb-Ceballas and McCallister had four points each for coach James Brady’s team. Nevaeh Myers had a free throw.

Brady said Bia Burton’s hustled and the steals by Renni Sagraves led to many fast-break opportunities for their teammates.