Falcons flying high in win over Broncos in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — With its highest score of the season and possible all-time, Clinton-Massie was an easy winner over Western Brown Monday in SBAAC American Division boys bowling here at Community Lanes.

The Falcons had a 2,881 team total while the Broncos had 2,315.

On the girls side, Clinton-Massie was defeated 2292 to 1779. Rylie Gilbert had a 282 series with a high game of 167.

“Tonight was a trying loss,” CM coach Tyler Hayslip said. “Western Brown shot the lights out of it. We need to do a better job of picking up spares and starting out on a better track and not get in a hole in the early frames.”

In the boys match, the Falcons dominated.

“Great scores all the way around,” Hayslip said. “I have been waiting for a break-out match and this is it. A new bar has been set.”

Clinton-Massie had a 1,145 team score in the second game. The 1,145 game and 2,881 series are the highest totals for Clinton-Massie since Hayslip has been coach, he said. The coach did not say whether the scores were school records or not.

“Everything that got to the pocket fell and each bowler had plenty of miss room,” he said. “Two bowlers in game two had the front seven of a perfect game. It was pretty cool to see the confidence each bowler bowled with tonight.”

Ian Adams finished with a 256 game two while Brandon Moritz had 255 and Mason Keck 245. Moritz finished with a 466 series.

SUMMARY

Dec 11, 2023

@Community Lanes

Clinton-Massie vs Western Brown

Girls Results

Broncos 2292, Falcons 1779

CM: Shelby Robinson 110, 130; Ava Dondero 110, 119; Rylie Gilbert 167, 115; Keira Schafer 121, na; Sub 131, 97; Jacelyn Lawson na, 157

Baker games: 151, 114, 129, 128

=

2881 2315

Game Recap

Game 1: Wyatt Smith 225, Brandon Moritz 211, Mason Keck 192, Sam Massie 238, Sub 137

Game 2: Wyatt Smith 181, Brandon Moritz 255, Mason Keck 245, Sam Massie 210, Ian Adams 256

Baker Games: 168, 212, 171, 180