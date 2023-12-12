The Murphy Kids get ready for the Murphy Christmas Show this weekend. Submitted photo The Murphy Christmas Show is back

WILMINGTON — A staple of the holiday season returns this weekend with a familiar face accompanying it.

The Murphy Theatre invites locals to get in the holiday spirit as its hosts Timothy Larrick’s “All That Holiday Stuff.” Larrick returns to the Murphy stage this year, bringing his traditional variety show featuring local community groups, singing, dancing, carols, and holiday fun, according to a release provided by the Murphy Theatre.

Larrick, who retired in 2020, told the News Journal he’s excited to be doing the Christmas show again.

“Lots of members of the community and theater staff over the last couple of years have ‘twisted my arms’ and I decided, ‘Why not? Let’s try it one more time,’” said Larrick.

He said it’s very similar to previous shows. He described it as high energy with a lot of singing and dancing, and among the well-known performers bringing the festive cheer will include the Murphy Theatre kids.

“It wouldn’t be a Murphy Christmas show without them,” said Larrick.

According to a release from the Murphy, performers taking the stage will include Wilmington High School’s Wilmingtones, East Clinton High School’s Astronotes, The Fancy Free Cloggers, Turn Out Dance Academy, Clinton-Massie High School’s Falconettes, The Murphy Singers and Choir, and The Murphy Kids.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be stopping by before every performance, so come early for a visit and photo in the lobby. Be sure to bring your letters for Santa as well. Special Grinch drinks and Buddy the Elf treats will be served in concessions.

Showtimes are Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office, located at 50 W. Main St., from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wednesday – Friday, or by calling (937)382-3643, or by visiting their website, www.themurphytheatre.org. The box office is also open for walk-up purchases 90 minutes prior to showtimes.

Larrick gave a special “thank you” to the theatre’s executive director, Steve Burnette, and the staff for being accommodating and supportive during the production.

“It makes my job easier and I appreciate all that the theatre has done. It’s an honor and a privilege to be given this opportunity again,” said Larrick.

