Boys Basketball Final: East Clinton 53, Whiteoak 31

LEES CREEK — Spurred by another strong defensive effort, East Clinton overpowered Whiteoak 53-31 Tuesday night in non-league boys basketball.

“Huge win for us,” head coach Clyde Snow said. EC has won two out of three games after ending a 44-game losing streak.

The Astros (2-4) had three players in double figure points, led by Dameon Williams’ season-best 14. Xander Lake had 10 and Peyton Lilly 11 for EC.

“Tonight is the first game that we played a complete basketball game,” Snow said. “We executed our scouting report perfectly. The way these guys played is the way EC basketball is played. Everyone played hard-nosed defense.”

Williams scored five in the first as the Astros jumped out to a 14-11 lead. It was still a tight game in the second, with the Astros holding a 25-18 lead at halftime.

But in the third period, East Clinton began to pull away, outscoring the Wildcats 16-8.

“There was a point in the third quarter where we grinded an offensive possession for almost two minutes,” Snow said. “We’ve talked all year about taking care of the ball and tonight we executed. We had nine turnovers. That’s huge for us.”

The offensive outburst was just the second time East Clinton has gone over 50 points since December of last season.

But the defense has been strong all season.

“These guys have really bought in on the defensive side of the ball, which I think will make us a dangerous team,” said Snow. “We held a Whiteoak team who has been averaging 60 points per game to 31.”

Snow was equally pleased with the effort from top to bottom in this one as 11 players saw action.

“Each kid tonight played a key role in getting this win,” he said. “We played East Clinton team basketball. We made the extra pass, we took great shots, and left it all on the floor. This season has shown us a lot about these kids’ character and how when adversity hits, they aren’t afraid to look it in the eye and take it on.”

The Astros were defeated 42-33 in the junior varsity game. Max Gulley had 11 points and Aiden Warner scored six.

SUMMARY

Dec 12, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Astros 53, Wildcats31

W^11^7^8^5^^31

EC^14^11^16^12^^53

(31) WHITEOAK (fg-3fg-ft-tp) S. Blair 2-2-5-11 Wessner 1-0-0-2 W. Blair 5-0-0-10 Brandenburg 1-0-02Roades 1-1-0-3 Igo 0-0-0-0 Tedford 0-0-0-0 Combs 0-0-0-0 Michael 0-0-3-3 Crowe 0-0-0-0 Hite 0-0-0-0 Eyre 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 10-3-8/11-31

(53) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Huff 3-2-0-8 Crowe 1-0-2-4 Lilly 3-1-4-11 Lake 5-0-0-10 Williams 6-2-0-14 Warner 1-1-0-3 Arnold 1-0-0-2 Roth 0-0-0-0 Boggs 0-0-0-0 Gulley 0-0-1-1 Walker 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 20-6-7/12-53