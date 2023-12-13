Boys Basketball Final: Georgetown 49, Blanchester 39

GEORGETOWN — Blanchester struggled from the field all night in a 49-39 loss to Georgetown in SBAAC National Division play at Brian Grant Court.

The Wildcats (1-1, 0-1) were led by Bryce Sipple who scored 11 points.

Kaden Cromer scored nine points and Nick Taylor had seven. Evan Malott scored six points and Nainoa Tangonan had four. Xander Culberson rounded out the scoring with two points.

Georgetown (1-2 in National Division) converted a trio of three-pointers in the first period and held a 13-9 lead. Taylor scored two baskets down low for BHS.

The G-Men led 22-18 at the half as the Blanchester defense settled in to a good rhythm. Malott gave the Wildcats an 18-17 lead with a long basket but the G-Men scored the final five points of the half and led by four at the break.

The Blanchester offense continued to have good chances but still failed to capitalize as the deficit grew to 37-26 at quarter’s end.

SUMMARY

Dec 12, 2023

@Brian Grant Court

G-Men 49, Wildcats 39

B^9^9^8^13^^39

G^13^9^15^12^^49