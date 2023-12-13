Boys Basketball Final: Monroe 53, Clinton-Massie 43

MONROE — MJ Mapp had 17 points and 11 rebounds as Monroe handed Clinton-Massie its first loss of the season Tuesday night, 53-43, in non-league boys basketball.

The Falcons fall to 3-1 on the year. The Hornets are 2-1.

Ryan Dillion had 13 points for the Falcons while Cale Wilson poured in 11.

Clinton-Massie had its worst first quarter of the season, scoring just seven points and falling behind 10-7. Monroe led 23-21 at the half.

But the Hornets began to put some distance between themselves and the Falcons in the third, holding a 40-33 lead after three.

Clinton-Massie was effective from long-distance, making 7 of 14 three-pointers but just 9 of 26 from inside the arc. The Falcons also had 16 turnovers.

Miles Theetge led CM with six rebounds while Jerry Trout had three assists. Theetge, Avden Faucett and Jason Flint had two steals each.

SUMMARY

Dec 12, 2023

@Monroe High School

Hornets 53, Falcons 43

CM^7^14^12^10^^43

M^10^13^17^13^^53

(43) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Dillion 5-3-0-13 Faucett 0-0-0-0 Flint 1-1-0-3 Leahy 0-0-0-0 Rodman 0-0-0-0 Theetge 3-0-1-7 Trout 3-3-0-9 Wilson 4-0-3-11 TOTALS 16-7-4-43

(53) MONROE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Zolman 4-2-0-10 Saunders 4-1-4-13 Poe 1-0-1-3 Mapp 7-0-3-17 Braun 1-0-0-2 Atha 3-1-1-8 Fetrow 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 20-4-9-53

FIELD GOALS: CM (16-40) Dillion 5-11, Wilson 4-9, Theetge 3-5; M (20-45) Mapp 7-12

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (7-14) Trout 3-6, Dillion 3-7; M (4-14) Zolman 2-3

FREE THROWS: CM (4-5) Wilson 3-3; M (9-14) Saunders 4-5

REBOUNDS: CM-14 (Theetge 6, Dillion 4, Trout 2, Wilson 2); M-27 (Mapp 11, Poe 7)

ASSISTS: CM-9 (Trout 3, Dillion 2, Faucett 2, Theetge 1, Wilson 1); M-11 (Zolman 3)

STEALS: CM-9 (Faucett 2 Flint 2 Theetge 2, Wilson 1, Trout 1, Leahy 1); M-10 (Zolman 2 Saunders 2, Mapp 2, Braun 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-0, M-0

TURNOVERS: CM-16, M-12