Several East Clinton Great Oaks FFA members were recently recognized for their placement in the State Food Science & Job Interview Competitions.

In Division I, Mallory Thomason placed first overall in the district and then went on to compete in the State Finals, placing sixth overall in the state. This is a great accomplishment as she was sixth out of all freshmen in the State of Ohio in FFA.

Other students who competed at Districts were Kami Kile, Payton Spurlock and Marli Pirman.

In Division II, Kami Kile placed third and Payton Spurlock also placed fifth at the district level. Marli Pirman placed first overall in the district for the middle school division. In the food science competition, Mason Rack, Charity Hanes and Katie Fraley all competed in the competition and placed well.