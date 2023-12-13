First Financial Bank associates and community members have donated 86 food items in Wilmington after the completion of a two-week food drive to fight hunger.

According to a news release, in every community served by First Financial, associates have delivered food collected from the campaign to food pantries and other community organizations for local distribution.

“A good meal can make all the difference, and we are grateful for the enthusiastic and generous response we received to give back to the community with this year’s food drive,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial.

In Wilmington, items collected in the food drive were donated to Because He Lives Food Pantry. First Financial associates and community members collected over 6,600 food items throughout its four states of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois during the campaign.

The food drive continued from Nov. 6-17, with people encouraged to drop off nonperishable food items at their local First Financial Bank. This campaign builds upon First Financial’s commitment to be a positive influence to help clients and communities thrive, according to the release.

Earlier this year, First Financial teamed up with local residents to collect cleaning supplies that were then given to local charities and nonprofits. The First Financial Foundation also made $2.5 million in donations to local organizations in the 2022 calendar year.