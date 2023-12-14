WILMINGTON — Outstanding Women Of Clinton County, a pioneering non-profit dedicated to celebrating and empowering women in Clinton County, is pleased to announce that nominations and applications are now open for the 2024 Outstanding Women of Clinton County Awards.

Since the inaugural luncheon 24 years ago, where the first class of Outstanding Women of Clinton County was honored, over 100 remarkable women have received this esteemed recognition, according to a news release. As OWCC continues its commitment to acknowledging outstanding achievements, the awards committee is actively seeking nominations for Adult Awards.

Key Details for Nominations and Applications:

Adult Awards Categories:

Promising Women of Clinton County (20-40 years of age)

Outstanding Women of Clinton County (41-plus)

Nomination Deadline for Adult Awards: Jan. 5, 2024

The awards committee encourages the community to participate in the nomination process by putting forward deserving candidates who have made significant contributions to the economic, social, cultural, or humanitarian aspects of Clinton County.

“We are excited to open the nominations for the 2024 Outstanding Women of Clinton County Awards. This year, we have introduced sub-categories within the adult awards to recognize both the promising young leaders and the seasoned individuals who have made lasting impacts on our community. We invite the community to actively participate by submitting nominations and applications to honor the extraordinary women among us,” said Lynn Deatherage, president of Outstanding Women of Clinton County.

The recipients will be carefully selected during the January board meetings, with announcements scheduled for February. Stay tuned for updates by following along on Facebook at facebook.com/OutstandingWomenCC. All award winners will be celebrated at an awards luncheon in April 2024, with additional details to be shared in the coming months.

To submit nominations and for more information about the Outstanding Women Of Clinton County organization, please visit OutstandingWomenClintonCounty.org or contact [email protected].

About the OWCC

Outstanding Women Of Clinton County is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering and celebrating outstanding women in Clinton County. Through various initiatives, the OWCC strives to create a supportive community that fosters personal and professional growth for women from diverse backgrounds.