Wilmington held off Clinton-Massie Friday night 52-49 to give Jaevin Cumberland his first win as Hurricane head coach.

The victory came at Brian P. Mudd Court in SBAAC American Division action.

The teams were tied at the end of the first quarter, 10-10, but Wilmington broke things open in the second and led 29-14 at the intermission.

Clinton-Massie climbed back in it in the third and through the start of the fourth. It was 41-35 WHS with 2:37 to play.

With 24 seconds to play, the Hurricane was clinging to a 47-44 lead.

This story will be updated.