The Clinton County Extension office will be offering a lambing and kidding clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at 5:30 p.m.

This program will be a great learning opportunity for young and beginning small ruminant producers in the county, as well as those who are considering raising goats or sheep in the future. As we inch towards the new year, many producers will be preparing their herds and flocks for kidding and lambing season, and preparing their animals for success is of the utmost importance.

As the small ruminant market has been on the rise for the last few years, producers need to make sure to capitalize on the demand for lamb and goat products, one of the best ways to do this is by ensuring the most live births and weaning rates possible.

Some topics that will be covered are:

Dystocia simulations

Nutrition during late gestation

Vaccinations and parasite management

Considerations for late gestation shearing

Preparing facilities for lambing and kidding

Recommended medications to have on hand during lambing and kidding season

Necessary birthing supplies

Breeding soundness of rams and bucks

This is a free event, but pre-registration is required. Dinner and registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the program at 6 p.m. Register for this event by calling the OSU Clinton County Extension office at 937-382-0901 or email [email protected] .

The clinic will be held at the Clinton County Annex building meeting room, 111 S. Nelson Ave, Wilmington. We look forward to seeing you!