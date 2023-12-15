The Clinton County Extension office will be offering a lambing and kidding clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at 5:30 p.m.
This program will be a great learning opportunity for young and beginning small ruminant producers in the county, as well as those who are considering raising goats or sheep in the future. As we inch towards the new year, many producers will be preparing their herds and flocks for kidding and lambing season, and preparing their animals for success is of the utmost importance.
As the small ruminant market has been on the rise for the last few years, producers need to make sure to capitalize on the demand for lamb and goat products, one of the best ways to do this is by ensuring the most live births and weaning rates possible.
Some topics that will be covered are:
Dystocia simulations
Nutrition during late gestation
Vaccinations and parasite management
Considerations for late gestation shearing
Preparing facilities for lambing and kidding
Recommended medications to have on hand during lambing and kidding season
Necessary birthing supplies
Breeding soundness of rams and bucks
This is a free event, but pre-registration is required. Dinner and registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the program at 6 p.m. Register for this event by calling the OSU Clinton County Extension office at 937-382-0901 or email [email protected] .
The clinic will be held at the Clinton County Annex building meeting room, 111 S. Nelson Ave, Wilmington. We look forward to seeing you!