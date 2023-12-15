My name is Doug, and I’m a Model Railroader. (The first step is admitting it!) I have been for about seven decades, now. It’s a grand hobby and I’m thankful for it. I started in the early 1950s with a Marx clockwork train. A few years later my folks, for Christmas, got me an elaborate set of American Flyer trains (used) and I was “hooked”.

This acquisition was no mean feat for the folks. Only the top tiers of entertainers and broadcasters make big salaries. The rank-and-file usually “get by”, and keep going because they must; it’s their calling and it feeds something inside them. God’s good like that.

None-the-less, that particular Christmas I was not too old to still be waking at about four a.m. Christmas morning, eager to see what was under the tree. I knew what I’d put there, but what was in those other packages? Remember the feeling?

Mom and dad drug themselves from slumber. Dad sang in the choir, and we’d only gotten home from the midnight service a couple of hours earlier. Mom made some coffee. I plugged in the tree lights. O, blessed morn, it was snowing outside, hard. Perfection!

Across the street from our house was a small, corner grocery; supermarkets were few and far between in that day, in that place. As light came to the morning, we noticed a figure huddling under the porch roof of the store – evidently waiting for the opening hour that was not to come, on Christmas at least.

Dad put on coat and boots and walked across the street, and finally coaxed the elderly woman to come inside from the snow. Mom poured another cup of coffee.

Today we would identify what was going on in her mind as Alzheimer’s Disease. Then it was simply “hardening of the arteries,” or “dementia” or plain “old age”. It took a bit of careful questioning to deduce who her “people” were, and a phone call to a son soon had her collected and back home.

I’ve often wondered what the best gift I received that year really was.

God’s good like that, too: He takes small, simple things and keeps blessing us with them.

Pastor Doug Campbell is a retired Lutheran pastor and a member of Faith, Wilmington. He currently is supplying pulpits in the Southern Ohio Synod. He was formerly Deputy Wing Chaplain for the Civil Air Patrol in Ohio. Before seminary he worked for the Chillicothe (O) Gazette, and as the editor of the Chanute AFB newspaper in Rantoul, Illinois.