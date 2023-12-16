ADAMS TOWNSHIP — It was a spirited battle between two Clinton County rivals Friday night and Wilmington held off a furious Clinton-Massie comeback for a 52-49 victory at Brian P. Mudd Court.

After Wilmington built a 29-14 halftime lead, the Falcons cut the margin to 36-25 at the third quarter break. Massie kept the pressure on and cut it to 45-44 on Jerry Trout’s three-pointer with just under a minute remaining.

Mikey Brown and Jose Morales converted crucial free throws down the stretch and Wilmington prevailed.

For WHS head coach Jaevin Cumberland, the victory was his first since becoming head coach of the Hurricane (1-3).

“The difference tonight was we played with composure,” Cumberland said after the contest. “Last week against Batavia, we let it (pressure) get to us, but the kids are showing they can learn from that game. Learning from our mistakes and improving, that is what we have to keep doing.”

In the other locker room, Falcons’ head coach Steve Graves was pleased with the second half comeback and pointed to a pair of players who ignited the rally — Jason Flint and Ryan Dillon. “We got a great effort from Jason and he gave us that spark. Look at what (Ryan) Dillion did out there … all his points (22) came in the second half.”

He felt Wilmington had the capabilities to make a run, which the Hurricane did with a 19-4 second quarter effort to grab the lead. “You can’t let up against them. Give Wilmington credit, they picked it up in that second quarter and we let ourselves fall behind. I am proud of my kids who really battled right to the end.”

Dillion was the Falcons leading scorer with 22, followed by Cale Wilson with 12.

Jayceon Kibler led the Hurricane scoring attack with 19, including four three pointers. Brown added 12.

Wilmington plays a non-league contest tonight at Fred Summers Court against Ross, while the Falcons travel to Clermont Northeastern Tuesday night.

SUMMARY

Dec 15, 2023

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Wilmington 52, Clinton-Massie 49

W^10^19^7^16^^52

CM^10^4^11^24^^49

(52) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brown 3-1-5-12, Jackson 4-0-0-8, Fickert 1-1-0-3, Platt. 0-0-0-0, Cumberland 4-0-0-8, Morales 0-0-2-2, Kibler 6-4-3-19 TOTALS 18-6-10-52

(49) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp). Theetge 3-0-2-8, Dillon 8-2-4-22, Flint 1-0-0-2, Faucett 0-0-0-0, Wilson 4-0-4-12, Leahy 0-0-0-0, Trampler 0-0-0-0, Trout 2-1-0-5 Phipps 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 18-3-10-49