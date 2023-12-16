BLANCHESTER — After a tough opening loss, Clinton-Massie won three straight matches Friday at the Blanchester Holiday Duals wrestling tournament.

The Falcons were defeated by Madeira 47-36 in the opening round but defeated Campbell Co. (Ky.) 37-28, West Union 72-12 and Blanchester 66-18.

“We took a tough loss to Madeira in round one but I’m proud of how our wrestlers bounced back quickly,” Clinton-Massie head coach Spencer Running said. “We’re going to try to carry that momentum into (the second day).”

The Wildcats defeated Batavia in the opener 42-34 but lost to Hamilton 51-27, Covington Catholic (Ky.) 45-24 and Massie.

Madeira is 4-0 after the first day. Wrestling continues 10 a.m. today.

Massie, Eaton and Hamilton (a 40-39 loser to Madeira) are 3-1 Campbell Co. and Covington Catholic are 2-2.

Blanchester and Batavia are 1-3 along with New Richmond. West Union is 0-4.